Max Kranick News: Set to return to majors

The Mets plan to recall Max Kranick on Friday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

The Mets are shuffling their pitching staff due to the injury to Kodai Senga (hamstring). Paul Blackburn is the likeliest candidate to take over in the rotation, while Kranick should be used out of the bullpen. He has had success in the majors this season, maintaining a 3.51 ERA and 0.96 WHIP to go along with a 23:3 K:BB across 33.1 frames.