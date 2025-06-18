Menu
Max Meyer headshot

Max Meyer Injury: Going to see hip specialist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Meyer said Wednesday that he will soon be examined by a hip specialist, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Meyer has missed most of June with a left hip impingement. He played catch Monday, but the revelation that he is headed to see a specialist suggests the pitcher's recovery is not coming along as hoped. The Marlins could have more information on Meyer's condition later this week.

Max Meyer
Miami Marlins
