Max Meyer Injury: Going to see hip specialist
Meyer said Wednesday that he will soon be examined by a hip specialist, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Meyer has missed most of June with a left hip impingement. He played catch Monday, but the revelation that he is headed to see a specialist suggests the pitcher's recovery is not coming along as hoped. The Marlins could have more information on Meyer's condition later this week.
