Max Meyer Injury: Plays catch Monday
Meyer (hip) was spotted playing catch Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
While Meyer is throwing again, the Marlins haven't indicated when he might be ready to return from the 15-day injured list as he continues to recover from a left hip impingement. A clearer timeline for Meyer's return could come into focus once he reaches the point in his rehab where he's facing hitters in live batting practice.
