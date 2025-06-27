Menu
Max Meyer headshot

Max Meyer Injury: Undergoes surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Meyer underwent labral repair surgery on his left hip Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Meyer landed on the 10-day injured list in early June due to what was initially diagnosed as a left hip impingement, but further tests revealed a more serious labral injury. The recovery timeline is roughly 6-to-8 months, so Meyer could be fully healthy for the start of spring training. He went 3-5 across 12 starts with a 4.73 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB across 64.2 innings prior to his injury.

Max Meyer
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
