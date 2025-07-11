Max Muncy News: Goes yard Friday

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

Muncy has been able to extend his run as a lineup regular while Jacob Wilson (hand) has missed the last three games. The homer was Muncy's fourth over nine contests in July and his ninth long ball of the year. The infielder is at a .224/.267/.410 slash line with 23 RBI, 17 runs scored and one stolen base across 195 plate appearances. Muncy may have to settle for a utility role when the Athletics are closer to full strength in the infield, though they could reassign him to Triple-A Las Vegas to receive more consistent playing time.