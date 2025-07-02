Max Muncy News: Goes yard Tuesday

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Rays.

Muncy got the Athletics on the board with a two-run blast off Shane Baz in the fourth. Muncy had four homers in eight games earlier in June, but this was his extra-base hit since June 14. He's now hit safely in six of his last seven games, but Tuesday's long ball are the only runs he's driven in over that span. For the season, Muncy is hitting .211/.258/.355 with six homers, 18 RBI, 13 runs, a steal and an 8:51 BB:K in 163 plate appearances.