Max Muncy News: Hitting bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 22, 2025 at 12:50pm

Muncy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Muncy will hit the bench after a stretch of 13 consecutive starts during which he slashed .217/.275/.413 with three home runs, one stolen base and nine RBI. Gio Urshela will get the start at third base Sunday, but Muncy should serve as the primary option at the position until one of Zack Gelof (ribs) or Miguel Andujar (oblique) is ready to return from the injured list.

Max Muncy
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
