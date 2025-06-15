Max Muncy News: Slugs homer in win

Muncy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over Kansas City.

The infielder launched a hanging slider from Michael Lorenzen into the left-field bullpen for a two-run homer in the second inning. Muncy has shown a clear uptick in power this June, slashing .270/.289/.595 with four home runs and 11 RBI over 37 at-bats. This may be a lost season for the Athletics in terms of playoff contention, but continued growth from the rookie would be a welcome development.