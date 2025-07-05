Max Scherzer Injury: Battles thumb through four innings

Scherzer gave up two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Angels and dealt with significant thumb inflammation during the start, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer said he was optimistic he'd make his next scheduled start with an extra day of rest, saying that he battled to take the ball Sunday, failing to accomplish the normal weight lifting and bullpens that he typically does in between starts. "I rely on feel," Scherzer said after Saturday's start. "I really didn't have that going into this." He was on a pitch count of around 70 Saturday and while it's possible he'll go deeper into his scheduled start next week Friday in Sacramento, it's also possible that his thumb inflammation doesn't subside and he gets scratched or pushed back.