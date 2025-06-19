Max Scherzer Injury: Likely to return from IL next week

Scherzer is dealing with some expected soreness in his right thumb following his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Buffalo, but he is likely to return from the 60-day injured list during the Blue Jays' series next week in Cleveland, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer threw 75 pitches in Wednesday's outing, striking out eight over 4.1 scoreless innings. While it's not ideal that he's experiencing discomfort in his right thumb the day after the start, the Blue Jays were anticipating that would be the case. As long as Scherzer gets through a bullpen session Saturday without any concerns, he'll be cleared to start against the Guardians, likely next Tuesday.