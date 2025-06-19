Max Scherzer Injury: Looks ready to return

Scherzer (thumb) built up to 75 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, allowing one hit and two walks over 4.1 scoreless innings while striking out eight.

The workload was arguably more important than the numbers in the box score, as the 40-year-old right-hander had trouble getting past about 50 pitches earlier in the season without having issues with his thumb. Assuming Scherzer doesn't experience any soreness with the digit following the outing, his next start seems likely to come in the Blue Jays' rotation -- potentially early next week in Cleveland.