Max Scherzer Injury: Rejoining rotation Wednesday

Scherzer (thumb) confirmed that he'll be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Guardians in Cleveland, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. "My stuff is fine," Scherzer said Sunday. "I'm trying everything I can to manage this [thumb] and make sure I can recover...There's no knowing, just have to get out there."

Even though Scherzer has made good progress and is poised to make his first start for the Blue Jays since March 29, the right thumb injury seems like it may be something that he'll have to continue to manage moving forward. After striking out eight batters in 4.1 shutout innings in his second rehab outing with Triple-A Buffalo this past Wednesday, Scherzer was still dealing with some lingering soreness in his thumb coming out of that outing. Even so, Scherzer was able to temporarily quell some of the concerns about his health by completing a bullpen session Sunday consisting of about 30 or 40 pitches, prompting the Blue Jays to clear him to rejoin the rotation. Scherzer built up to 75 pitches during his last rehab start and shouldn't be under any major restrictions Wednesday, though the Blue Jays will presumably look to keep his pitch count under 100.