Max Scherzer News: Cleared to start Saturday

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Scherzer (thumb/forearm) will start Saturday's game against the Angels, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Scherzer battled right thumb fatigue and also some forearm tightness during Monday's start versus the Yankees. However, the 40-year-old threw his normal between-starts bullpen session Thursday without any apparent issues, clearing the way for him to take his regular turn in the rotation Saturday. Scherzer's start against the Yankees was easily the best of his three this season for Toronto, as he struck out seven, didn't walk anyone and permitted just two runs over five innings. He threw only 71 pitches in that start, however, and is unlikely to be ready for a full workload Saturday.