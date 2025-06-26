Max Schuemann News: Filling in for resting Soderstrom
Schuemann will start in left field and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Schuemann will enter the starting nine for the first time since the Athletics' 11-4 loss to the Astros on June 18, when he stepped in for a resting Tyler Soderstrom while Houston sent lefty Framber Valdez to the hill. Though the Athletics haven't been treating the left-handed-hitting Soderstrom as a strict platoon player, he'll sit again Thursday versus Tigers southpaw Dietrich Enns to create room in the lineup for Schuemann, who is slashing .225/.351/.325 with one home run and three steals over 97 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now