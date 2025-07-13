Max Williams News: Going to Miami

The Marlins have selected Williams with the 78th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Williams, who won't turn 21 until August, slashed .316/.383/.598 with 19 home runs and a 16.1 percent strikeout rate in 57 games as a junior. His aggressiveness at the plate could get exposed by pro pitching, but Williams has a chance to stick in center field, even though he isn't a burner.