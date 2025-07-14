Micah Bucknam News: Scooped by Jays

The Blue Jays have selected Bucknam with the 112th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player draft.

A 6-foot-1, 212-pound righty from Dallas Baptist, Bucknam is known for his ability to spin the ball. His fastball can touch 96 mph, but lacks ideal movement, although he could add even more velocity in pro ball. He'll need to improve his strike throwing, as he logged a 9.2 percent walk rate this spring against weak competition.