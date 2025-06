Busch went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's win over the Mariners.

Busch launched a three-run homer into the Wrigley Field bleachers during the third inning Saturday. The first baseman is in the midst of a breakout season, slashing .272/.367/.509 with 28 extra-base hits and 44 RBI through 71 games.