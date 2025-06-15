Michael Busch News: Doubles, scores in win

Busch went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2, 10-inning win over the Pirates.

Busch continued his steady, impressive season, as he's now batting .295 this month and .265 for the year. The infielder also has a solid .861 OPS, and he's been a mainstay near the middle of Chicago's lineup. Busch remains vulnerable against left-handed pitching, but he has plenty of fantasy value as a dangerous run producer against righties.