Michael Busch News: Knocks in three runs in rout

Busch went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three total RBI in a 12-3 victory versus Houston on Saturday.

Busch plated the first run of the game when he drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning. He added a solo homer in the fourth and capped his performance with a run-scoring single in the eighth. The first baseman has been quite productive of late, swatting three homers and driving in 10 runs over his past eight contests. He has 14 long balls and 49 runs batted in on the campaign, putting him well ahead of pace to surpass his marks of 21 home runs and 65 RBI last season.