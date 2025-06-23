Menu
Michael Busch News: Resting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Busch is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

St. Louis is starting lefty Matthew Liberatore, so Busch will head to the bench while Justin Turner starts at first base in his stead. Busch has been good this season with an .869 OPS, 12 home runs and 44 RBI through 72 games, but he's gone just 4-for-33 with 10 strikeouts against southpaws, so he will likely continue to be a platoon player who plays primarily against righties.

Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
