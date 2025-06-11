Michael Busch News: Swats solo blast
Busch went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.
Busch took Mick Abel deep to center in the fourth to push the Cubs in front 3-2. Busch now has four homers in nine games during June and has at least a hit in 11 of his last 12, slashing .325/.400/.725 over that span. Despite being hot at the plate, Busch has not received many plate appearances versus left-handed pitching and may find himself on the bench the next two days with the Cubs set to face Jesus Luzardo and Andrew Heaney.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now