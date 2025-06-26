Michael Busch News: Swipes rare base Wednesday

Busch went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Cardinals. He also stole a base.

Busch continued to pound right-handed pitching, as he helped lead an onslaught against St. Louis starter Erick Fedde, who lasted only 3.2 innings. On the season, the infielder has a robust .948 OPS against righties compared to a .388 OPS against southpaws, albeit in a limited sample. Busch also swiped just his fourth bag of the year, which is two more than he had in 2024.