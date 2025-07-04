Michael Busch News: Three homer day in win

Busch went 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in Friday's 11-3 win over the Cardinals.

Busch went deep in the second, third and seventh innings, marking his first career three-homer game and the second multi-homer effort of his young career. The first baseman finished June with a stellar .309/.385/.617 slash line and has opened July with eight hits over four games. For the season, he's slashing .288/.373/.546 with 17 home runs, 55 RBI, 41 runs scored and four steals across 308 plate appearances.