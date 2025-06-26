Michael Conforto News: Goes deep again Wednesday

Conforto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-1 victory versus Colorado.

Conforto has had a rough first season in Los Angeles, posting a meager .176/.302/.308 slash line through 70 games. However, he's come alive over the team's past two contests in Colorado, homering twice and going 4-for-9 with four RBI. That surge may set Conforto back on a successful track, though Bob Nightengale of USA Today has reported that Los Angeles may be seeking another outfielder via trade to address Conforto's season-long struggles.