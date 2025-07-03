Michael Conforto News: Hits two-run homer

Conforto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.

Conforto's bat has improved lately, as he's gone 8-for-29 (.276) with three homers over his last seven games. He capped a four-run rally for the Dodgers with his third-inning blast Thursday. Overall, Conforto is at a .177/.297/.312 slash line with seven homers, 21 RBI, 32 runs scored and one stolen base over 74 contests in a strong-side platoon role.