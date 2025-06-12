Michael Conforto News: Homers in Wednesday's win

Conforto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over San Diego.

Conforto got the Dodgers on the board in the fifth inning, smacking an opposite-field homer off Randy Vasquez to tie the game 1-1. After a rough start to the season, Conforto has picked things up a bit at the plate recently, logging a hit in five of his last six games. The outfielder is still slashing just .175/.314/.286 through 229 plate appearances this year with four homers, 12 RBI and 25 runs scored.