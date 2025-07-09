Michael Conforto News: Taking seat against southpaw

Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

After starting each of the last three games while the Dodgers faced right-handed starters, the left-handed-hitting Conforto will head back to the bench Wednesday with the Brewers sending southpaw Jose Quintana to the hill. Esteury Ruiz will get the nod in left field in the series finale, and he could end up serving as the main platoon partner for Conforto while Enrique Hernandez (elbow) is on the injured list.