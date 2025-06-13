Michael Darrell-Hicks News: Claimed by PIT

The Pirates claimed Darrell-Hicks off waivers from the Angels on Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Angels DFA'd Darrell-Hicks on Sunday, and the 27-year-old reliever will get a fresh start with the Pirates. He'll start out at Triple-A and will likely need to show significant improvement in order to reach the 26-man roster. Darrell-Hicks logged a 9.39 ERA over 7.2 innings with the Halos and an 8.87 ERA in 22.1 innings at Triple-A Salt Lake City this season