Michael Forret News: Thriving since IL return
Forret (back) has allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out 14 batters over 12 innings in his four starts for High-A Aberdeen since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list June 4.
The 21-year-old right-hander missed all of May due to a back issue, but he's quickly returned to form since being activated from the IL. Over nine total starts with Aberdeen this season, Forret owns a 1.34 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB in 33.2 innings. Forret may not be far away from earning a promotion to Double-A Chesapeake.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now