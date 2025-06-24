Michael Harris Injury: Day-to-day after HBP
Harris (elbow) went 0-for-2 with a run scored before exiting Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Mets due to a right elbow injury, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Harris was hit in the elbow by a pitch in the sixth inning, causing his removal from the contest, but he revealed following the game that he didn't sustain any structural damage. The center fielder is considered day-to-day, and it wouldn't be surprising if he ended up taking a seat in Wednesday's game. Stuart Fairchild or Eli White could be called upon to start in center field in that case, with the former having replaced Harris in Tuesday's tilt.
