Michael Harris News: Cleared to start Wednesday
Harris (elbow) will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Harris was removed in the bottom of the sixth of Tuesday's 7-4 win after being hit in the right elbow by a pitch, but follow-up X-rays revealed no structural damage. The outfielder apparently isn't contending with much soreness or discomfort either, as Atlanta felt comfortable enough having Harris re-enter the lineup Wednesday. Harris heads into Wednesday's contest having gone just 3-for-35 (.086 average) with no walks and nine strikeouts over his last 10 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now