Michael Harris News: Day-to-day following early exit

Harris (elbow) went 0-for-2 with a run scored before exiting Tuesday's eventual 7-4 win over the Mets.

Harris was hit in the right elbow by a pitch in the sixth inning, causing his removal from the contest, but he revealed following the game that he didn't sustain any structural damage, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. The center fielder is considered day-to-day, and it wouldn't be surprising if Atlanta decided to give him the day off during Wednesday's meeting in New York. Stuart Fairchild or Eli White may be needed for a rare start in center field in this case, with the former having replaced Harris in Tuesday's tilt.