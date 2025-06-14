Michael Harris News: Goes yard again Friday

Harris went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Rockies.

The center fielder homered for the second straight game and the third time in the last six contests by taking Jake Bird deep in the sixth inning. Harris' glove has kept him in the lineup despite a brutal start to the year at the plate, but he may finally be finding a groove on offense as well -- over the last eight games he's batting .313 (10-for-32) with four runs and eight RBI.