Michael Harris News: Idle for series finale

Harris is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

With Sunday's series finale beginning at 11:35 a.m. ET and with a southpaw (Trevor Rogers) on the bump for the Orioles, the left-handed-hitting Harris will get a break. Harris had started in each of Atlanta's first five games of July -- three against righties, two against lefties -- and went 4-for-20 with a triple, a stolen base and a run.