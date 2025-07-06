Menu
Michael Harris News: Idle for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Harris is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

With Sunday's series finale beginning at 11:35 a.m. ET and with a southpaw (Trevor Rogers) on the bump for the Orioles, the left-handed-hitting Harris will get a break. Harris had started in each of Atlanta's first five games of July -- three against righties, two against lefties -- and went 4-for-20 with a triple, a stolen base and a run.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
