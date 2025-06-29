Menu
Michael Harris headshot

Michael Harris News: Sitting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 29, 2025 at 9:17am

Harris is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

It's the second straight day on the bench after a run of 75 consecutive starts for Harris, who has struggled mightily at the plate in June with a .148/.165/.261 slash line and 27.2 percent strikeout rate in 92 plate appearances. Eli White will receive another look in center field while Stuart Fairchild starts in left for Sunday's series finale versus Philadelphia.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
