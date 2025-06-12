Michael Harris News: Swats fifth homer

Harris went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.

The center fielder opened the scoring for Atlanta by depositing a second-inning Chad Patrick cutter in the second deck in right field. Harris is showing faint signs of life at the plate, hitting safely in six of the last seven games while batting .286 (8-for-28) with two of his five homers on the season, but he still carries a career-worst .607 OPS on the season.