Harris went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

The center fielder produced his first multi-hit performance since June 13 in what has been a very trying campaign. Over 84 games, Harris is slashing just .217/.242/.328 with six homers and 19 runs, but with 12 steals and 43 RBI, he's actually on pace for career highs in both categories.