Michael Kennedy News: Makes return from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Kennedy (knee) struck out two and allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks over two innings in his start Thursday after being reinstated from High-A Lake County's 7-day injured list.

Kennedy had been on the shelf since May 7 due to a right knee strain before being cleared to rejoin Lake County after completing a two-start rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Over 18 innings with Lake County this season, Kennedy has posted a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB.

Michael Kennedy
Cleveland Guardians
