Michael King Injury: Likely to remain out through break

Padres manager Mike Shildt implied Wednesday that King (shoulder) will remain on the 15-day injured list for the rest of the first half, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. "I think that's pretty accurate," Shildt said, when asked if King would be out through the All-Star break. "I don't think we can begin to put a date on it. ... As we all know, the further away he is from it, the longer it takes to get back."

Since being placed on the IL on May 25 due to a pinched nerve in his right shoulder area, King has shown only marginal improvement. Shildt said that at this stage, King remains limited to light throwing with plyometric balls and occasionally with baseballs, but he doesn't appear especially close to resuming mound work. A clear timeline for King's return from the IL likely won't emerge until he's further along in his throwing progression.