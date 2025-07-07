Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Michael King headshot

Michael King Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

The Padres transferred King (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

The transaction does not change King's timeline, as he is coming up on 60 days missed and is not close to rejoining the Padres' rotation. He is, however, making progress, as King has thrown multiple times on flat ground and will have a "touch and feel" bullpen session Thursday. King will need a few sessions off the mound and likely a rehab assignment before a timetable for his return becomes clearer.

Michael King
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now