Michael King Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Padres transferred King (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

The transaction does not change King's timeline, as he is coming up on 60 days missed and is not close to rejoining the Padres' rotation. He is, however, making progress, as King has thrown multiple times on flat ground and will have a "touch and feel" bullpen session Thursday. King will need a few sessions off the mound and likely a rehab assignment before a timetable for his return becomes clearer.