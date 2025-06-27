Menu
Michael King Injury: Resumes throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

King (shoulder) played catch Wednesday, per MLB.com.

This is a meaningful step forward for King, who has been out of action for over five weeks. The right-hander is dealing with a pinched thoracic nerve in his right shoulder, which has resulted in him seeking advice from specialists around the country to better understand how to progress. Imaging on King's shoulder found no structural damage, and he's said he expects to return to action this season, though he'll likely remain sidelined until sometime after the All-Star break.

