Michael King Injury: Still not making progress
King (shoulder) remains stalled in his throwing progression, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.
Per MLB.com, Padres manager Mike Shildt said last week that King was "in a holding pattern" as the club assessed options for his treatment and next steps. Shildt added Friday that "until [King] can pick up a baseball and throw it consistently, there's really no planning." The right-handed hurler has been out of action due to right shoulder inflammation since late May, and he doesn't seem to be close to a return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now