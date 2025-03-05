Michael King News: Throws two frames in spring debut

King tossed two scoreless and hitless innings in Wednesday's Cactus League contest against Colorado, allowing two walks while striking out three batters.

King didn't have great control in the outing -- only 17 of his 35 pitches were strikes -- but he didn't allow any hits and got six whiffs on the 11 swings against him. The right-hander is coming off a breakout 2024 campaign (his first with the Padres and his first as a full-time starter) during which he posted a 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 201:63 K:BB over 173.2 innings. King and Dylan Cease are expected to work as San Diego's top two hurlers in 2025.