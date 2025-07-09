Michael Kopech Injury: Diagnosed with torn meniscus

Kopech (knee) underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus this week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

This helps explain the Dodgers' decision to transfer Kopech to the 60-day IL earlier Wednesday. The good news for Los Angeles is that Kopech is still expected back before the end of the season, though he isn't eligible to return until late August. Kopech is among six Dodgers relievers to currently occupy a spot on the 60-day injured list.