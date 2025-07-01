Michael Kopech Injury: Heads to IL again

The Dodgers placed Kopech on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right knee inflammation, retroactive to June 28.

Kopech returned from a shoulder impingement injury June 8, but finds himself back on the injured list with a different injury. The right hander had been stellar in his return to action as he made eight appearances and allowed zero runs across seven innings. With the 29-year-old heading back to the injured list, Will Klein was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.