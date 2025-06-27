Michael Kopech News: Remains unscored upon in fifth hold

Kopech notched a hold against the Rockies on Thursday, striking out one batter in one perfect inning.

Kopech inherited a two-run lead in the eighth frame and retired all three batters he faced on a combined 13 pitches. After missing over two months while on the injured list to begin the campaign, he's pitched in eight games since his June 8 debut and has yet to allow a run over seven innings. Kopech has five holds in those eight contests and is averaging over a strikeout per inning, so he's a desirable asset in fantasy leagues that count holds.