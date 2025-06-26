Michael Lorenzen News: Allows two homers in loss

Lorenzen (4-8) took the loss against the Rays on Thursday, allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Lorenzen was on track for a quality start before giving up back-to-back solo homers in the sixth inning. While the 33-year-old didn't issue a walk for the first time in eight starts, he's now surrendered 16 home runs across 16 outings this season. He'll carry a 4.91 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 73:28 K:BB over 88 innings into a road matchup with the Mariners next week.