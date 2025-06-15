Michael Lorenzen News: Suffers seventh loss

Lorenzen (4-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out four.

The right-hander was burned by extra-base hits with men on base, surrendering a two-run homer to Max Muncy in the second inning and an RBI double to Luis Urias in the fourth inning. The veteran has endured a rough season, particularly of late, posting a 7.40 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 24.1 innings across his past five starts. Cole Ragans' shoulder injury slightly thins the Royals' rotation depth, but Lorenzen will still need to elevate his performance to retain his spot.