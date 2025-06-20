Michael McGreevy News: Returned to Triple-A

McGreevy was returned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

McGreevy was up as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox, and he made the start in the second game, allowing just one run on three hits and one walk across five innings. McGreevy struck out five and was in line for the win, as he left the game with a 6-1 lead before the St. Louis bullpen coughed it up in the late innings. McGreevy has made a pair of starts in doubleheaders for the Cardinals this season and has appeared in three games total. He heads back to Triple-A with an impressive 2.70 ERA and 15:2 K:BB across 16.2 innings of work. McGreevy will be back up at some point, but there's not currently a spot for him in the rotation. One would open up if the Cardinals opt to move one of their contract-year starters at the deadline.