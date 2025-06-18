Menu
Michael McGreevy News: Starting nightcap Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

McGreevy will be added to the active roster as the 27th man and start Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

McGreevy owns a 2.51 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 61 innings in Triple-A and will now come up for another spot start in the closing game of Thursday's twin bill. The 24-year-old righty has already appeared in two games this year for the Cardinals, most recently allowing four runs in six frames against the Dodgers on June 8.

Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals
